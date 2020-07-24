OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,269.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

