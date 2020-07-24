Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 132,094 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.41. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.