Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 218.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,400 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.34.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

