Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $156,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,613,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $321.79 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total transaction of $1,528,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,259.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $23,362,292. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

