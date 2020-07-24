Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

