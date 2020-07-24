Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.