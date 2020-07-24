Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

