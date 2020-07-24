Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $227.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

