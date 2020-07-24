Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

