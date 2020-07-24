Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $64.01 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

