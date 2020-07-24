Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 144.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

VEEV stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $263.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

