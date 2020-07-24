Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Docusign were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -169.65 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.