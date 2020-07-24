Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,479.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.17. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,980.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,763 shares of company stock valued at $174,931,133. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

