Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 181,700 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Centurylink worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,052,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 50.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,556,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 599.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,659,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

