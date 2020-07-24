Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

