Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

SPG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

