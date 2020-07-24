Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $348.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $358.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

