Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Cfra reduced their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

