Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,209 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.56 and its 200-day moving average is $383.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

