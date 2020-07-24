Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,828,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 447,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.55 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

