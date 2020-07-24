Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 227,731 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 2.88% of Franklin Covey worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 429.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 363.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE FC opened at $18.57 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

