Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,141 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

