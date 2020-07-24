Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

TROW opened at $134.07 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

