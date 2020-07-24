Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,998 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 603,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

