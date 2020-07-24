ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.