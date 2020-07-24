Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

