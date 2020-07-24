Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

