Panmure Gordon Upgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

