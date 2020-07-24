Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PE stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.13. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

