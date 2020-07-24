Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. FBR & Co cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.