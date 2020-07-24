Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,869,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 419,637 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 273,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.