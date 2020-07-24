Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,188.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $172.90 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

