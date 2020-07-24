Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.30 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

