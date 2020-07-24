Patrick J. Haley Sells 3,151 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49.

On Friday, May 8th, Patrick J. Haley sold 21,375 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $552,971.25.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00.

Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,075,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 955.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,014,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.