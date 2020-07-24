Patten Group Inc. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.41 and a 200 day moving average of $310.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

