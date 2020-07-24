PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

