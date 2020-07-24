Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 260.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,313 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Plains GP worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,193,000 after buying an additional 253,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

