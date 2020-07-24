Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 207.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,455,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,269.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

