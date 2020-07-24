R. Kipp Deveer Sells 1,848 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $75,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,194,246.25.

On Wednesday, July 15th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,388,554.56.

On Monday, July 13th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,390 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $55,613.90.

On Thursday, July 2nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 100 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $4,002.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,259,789.65.

On Monday, May 4th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94.

Ares Management stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

