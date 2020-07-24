Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

