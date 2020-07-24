Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 877.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.08. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

