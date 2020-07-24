Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

