Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after buying an additional 1,126,036 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $36.54 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

