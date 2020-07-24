Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

