Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

