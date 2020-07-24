Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.49.

