Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

