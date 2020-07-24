Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 538,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Westrock worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $106,859,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $52,588,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $17,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

