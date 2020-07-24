Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

