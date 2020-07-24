Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

